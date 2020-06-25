AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls managed to defend ascending channel support

AUD/USD stages a modest intraday recovery from a three-month-old ascending channel. A modest bounce in the equity markets undermined the USD and remained supportive. Bulls need to wait for some follow …
