AUD/USD bulls are moving in for a test of key resistance. The weekly M-formation is a reversion pattern that is holding up the downside. As per the prior analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears move …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls move in for a test of key resistance - September 8, 2022
- Is Forex Trading Profitable? Best Strategies Revealed - September 8, 2022
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strong GDP May Not Be Enough to Stop Aussie Price Slide - September 8, 2022