AUD/USD bulls are moving in from a peak bottom formation. Focus is on a move into the 0.68s for the days ahead. Eyes on DXY headed towards 102.00 while on front side of bearish cycle’s trendline. As …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls moving in at a discount to target 0.68s - December 20, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Increased pressure on the Australian Dollar - December 20, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Has a Wild Ride - December 20, 2022