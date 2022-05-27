AUD/USD takes the bids to refresh the highest levels in three weeks. Absence of overbought RSI suggests further advances past 200-SMA. 100-SMA, previous resistance line from April limit immediate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls poke 200-SMA near 0.7150 with eyes on monthly high - May 27, 2022
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Counter-Trend Buyers Targeting .7144 – .7218 Retracement Zone - May 26, 2022
- AUD/USD pierces 0.7100 even as Australia Retail Sales match forecasts, US PCE Inflation eyed - May 26, 2022