AUD/USD prints mild intraday losses around two-week high, recently sidelined. Sustained trading beyond 200-DMA, descending trend line from May favor buyers. Rising wedge teases sellers but 0.7200 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls remain hopeful despite recent weakness around 0.7400 - March 20, 2022
- Star-Studded Lineup Of Performers Join Joni Mitchell’s MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala - March 19, 2022
- Scrapped Prince Album ‘Camille’ To Be Released By Jack White’s Third Man Records - March 18, 2022