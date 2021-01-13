Bulls are in control but a discount to the 4-hour structure would be preferable. AUD/USD is on the verge of a daily bullish extension in a relentless bullish trend. However, the price is overextended …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seek a daily contiuation impulse from 4-hour support - January 12, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Keeps Recovering, Steeper Advance Likely Once Above 0.7770 - January 12, 2021
- AUD/USD stays on the front foot towards 0.7800 amid upbeat sentiment - January 12, 2021