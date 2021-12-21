AUD/USD has caught a bid in the US sessions as risk flips to positive and the US stock market rallies. The price is moving through the mid-point of the 0.71 area and the bull eye 0.7180. The bias is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls step up to target 0.7180 - December 21, 2021
- Queen Guitarist Brian May Tests Positive For Covid-19 - December 21, 2021
- AUD/USD: RBA outlook supports AUD recovery – CIBC - December 21, 2021