Inverse H&S in the making from 0.7200 support, AUD/USD is on the verge of either a break to the upside of a run below critical daily support, as follows: From an hourly perspective, the market is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Consolidation in play, 0.7150 eyed while below 0.7230, daily support is key - January 17, 2022
- AUD/USD leans towards weekly support near 0.7200, coronavirus, yields in focus - January 17, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Invesre H&S in the making from 0.7200 support - January 17, 2022