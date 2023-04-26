AUD/USD prints mild gains around 0.6630 as it consolidates the biggest daily loss in a week ahead of the Australia Consumer Price Index (CPI) amid early Wednesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Corrective bounce seeks acceptance from 0.6655 hurdle and Australia inflation - April 25, 2023
- AUD/USD defends 0.6600 ahead of Australian Inflation and US Durable Goods Orders data - April 25, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie tumbles on risk aversion, likely to challenge 0.6600 - April 25, 2023