AUD/USD Price Analysis: Death cross on 4H chart points to more losses

AUD/USD extends sell-off after rejection above 0.7700. DXY rebounds, as Treasury yields stabilize while China CPI beats estimates. The 4H chart shows death cross, RSI remains bearish. AUD/USD drops …
