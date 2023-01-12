AUD/USD breakout traders target 0.70 the figure and above. Failures to hold in 0.7000 could lead to the capitulation of the bulls. As per the prior analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Distribution could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Distribution and spring set, or bullish continuation? - January 12, 2023
- Guitar Legend Jeff Beck Dead At 78 - January 12, 2023
- Australian CPI Rises And Keeps The Pressure On The RBA - January 12, 2023