AUD/USD Price Analysis: Drops back below 50-DMA to print four-day downtrend

AUD/USD refreshes intraday low after declining for the last three days. Pullback from four-month-old resistance line precedes break of ascending trend line from late August and 50-DMA to favor bears.
