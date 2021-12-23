AUD/USD sellers attack intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend. Overbought RSI, failure to refresh monthly top hints at a further weakness. Sellers remain cautious above 200-SMA, six-week-old horizontal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Drops back towards 200-SMA near 0.7200 - December 22, 2021
- AUD/USD Targets Monthly High as Omicron Risk Fades and Nasdaq 100 Rallies - December 22, 2021
- AUD/USD: Well-set for 0.7300 on firmer sentiment, US Durable Goods Orders, PCE Inflation eyed - December 22, 2021