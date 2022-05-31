AUD/USD Price Analysis: Drops to fresh daily low around mid-0.7100s, 38.2% Fibo. level

AUD/USD pulled back from a three-and-half-week high touched earlier this Tuesday. The risk-off impulse weighed on the risk-sensitive aussie amid resurgent USD demand. A sustained break below 0.7100 is …
