EUR/USD trims losses as US stock futures rally on hope of coronavirus treatment. A falling wedge breakout on the hourly chart would open the doors for a re-test of recent highs. The spot found bids …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Extends gains, eyes 0.64 - April 16, 2020
- AUD/USD remains bid despite weaker-than-expected China Q1 GDP - April 16, 2020
- When is China’s Q1 GDP and how could it affect the AUD/USD? - April 16, 2020