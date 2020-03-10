AUD/USD registers three-day losing streak. US Coronavirus Task Force Briefing, RBA’s Debelle mainly directed the latest moves. 21-day SMA, five-week-old falling trend line restrict near-term upside.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Extends losses below 0.6500 following the latest catalysts - March 10, 2020
- AUD/USD: Under pressure around 0.6500 amid broad US dollar strength - March 10, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bearish bias as rebound fades - March 10, 2020