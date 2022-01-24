DMA. Downbeat MACD signals, RSI line favor sellers eyeing 2021 bottom. Seven-week-old previous support acts as immediate hurdle, 0.7080 can offer nearby support. AUD/USD takes offers to refresh daily …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Extends losses below 0.7200 on monthly support break - January 24, 2022
- Australian Dollar Under Pressure on Large PMI Miss. Are Global Macro Conditions Starting to Bite for AUD/USD? - January 23, 2022
- AUD/USD: Rising wedge confirmation, pre-Fed caution keeps bears hopeful below 0.7200 - January 23, 2022