AUD/USD finds support once again near 0.7710, as DXY retreats. Hourly RSI pierces through the midline into the bullish zone. The aussie bulls look to test the 0.7750-0.7760 range. AUD/USD is extending …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 0.7760. as tide appears to turn in favor of bulls
AUD/USD finds support once again near 0.7710, as DXY retreats. Hourly RSI pierces through the midline into the bullish zone. The aussie bulls look to test the 0.7750-0.7760 range. AUD/USD is extending …