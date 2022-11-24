An establishment of the AUD/USD pair above 0.6700 has strengthened the Australian Dollar. The 200-EMA at 0.6847 is expected to be smashed by the major sooner. The AUD/USD pair is displaying …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes a test of 200-day EMA on conquering 0.6700 resistance - November 24, 2022
- Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Reclaims Top Spot On Billboard 200 - November 24, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast: Sentiment may interrupt the rally - November 24, 2022