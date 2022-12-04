Bulls eye 0.6850 while bears look to 0.6650, AUD/USD remains within familiar ranges, struggling to get beyond 0.6800 as the following illustrates: The price has reached through the resistance area but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes are on critical daily dynamic support - December 4, 2022
- The Killers, Muse & The Lumineers To Headline 2023 Shaky Knees Music Festival - December 4, 2022
- Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Remains Atop Billboard Hot 100 For Fifth Week - December 4, 2022