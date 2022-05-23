AUD/USD Price Analysis: Finds strong foothold above 21-DMA

AUD/USD is consolidating the latest upswing below 0.7100. Optimism over Australian political change battles China’s covid woes, tech selling. The aussie recaptures 21-DMA, daily closing above it is …
