AUD/USD attracted fresh sellers on Friday and dropped to over a two-week low. The overnight decisive break below an ascending trend-line favours bearish traders. Bears now await the release of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further decline below 0.7100 remains on the cards, NFP awaited - January 7, 2022
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Getting Ready to Test Retracement Zone at .7135 – .7101 - January 7, 2022
- AUD/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, hangs near daily low around mid-0.7100s - January 7, 2022