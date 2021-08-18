AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 0.7220 breakdown

After declining the most in over two months the previous day, AUD/USD licks its wounds around 0.7255, up 0.05% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair flirts with …
