AUD/USD takes offers to snap three-day uptrend, sellers attack monthly support line. Hidden bullish divergence keeps buyers hopeful, 100-DMA adds to the downside filters. AUD/USD refreshes intraday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 0.7500 breakdown - October 27, 2021
- AUD/USD: Bulls take a breather below 0.7565 hurdle ahead of US GDP - October 27, 2021
- AUD/USD – In Position to Close on Strong Side of Long-Term 50% Level at .7499 - October 27, 2021