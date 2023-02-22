AUD/USD licks its wounds after falling the most in a week. Clear U-turn from three-week-old resistance line, 50-SMA joins bearish MACD signals to suggest further downside. Ascending trend line from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD outlook: Fresh risk aversion deflates Aussie dollar - February 22, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Test Support - February 22, 2023
- AUD/USD flirts with monthly low, holds above 0.6800 as traders await FOMC minutes - February 22, 2023