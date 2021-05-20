AUD/USD rebounds from 0.7715 but the upside appears limited. 100-HMA at 0.7765 could be a tough nut to crack for the AUD bulls. RSI has turned south below 50.00, with 21-HMA support at risk once again …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further upside appears elusive whilst below 100-HMA
AUD/USD rebounds from 0.7715 but the upside appears limited. 100-HMA at 0.7765 could be a tough nut to crack for the AUD bulls. RSI has turned south below 50.00, with 21-HMA support at risk once again …