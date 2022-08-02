Four-month-old previous resistance line could lure bears during pullback. MACD, RSI conditions favor buyers but it all depends upon the RBA. AUD/USD takes rounds to 0.7025-30 during the mid-Asian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on 0.7045-50 resistance break, RBA - August 1, 2022
- AUD/USD bulls take a breather below 0.7050 ahead of RBA Interest Rate Decision - August 1, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Cautious advance as the RBA looms - August 1, 2022