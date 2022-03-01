AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on 15-week-old resistance break

AUD/USD extends the previous day’s rebound from 21-DMA, renews intraday top of late. 15-week-long resistance line guards immediate upside, 100-DMA tests pullback moves. Oscillators do favor the bulls …
