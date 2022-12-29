AUD/USD prints heaviest intraday gains since Friday despite recent inaction. Bullish chart formation, sustained trading beyond 0.6700 support confluence favor buyers. Multiple hurdles stand tall to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Grinds near mid-0.6700s inside weekly bullish channel - December 28, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Underpinned by China’s Steps to Scale Back Pandemic Controls - December 28, 2022
- AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6750 amid doubts on China Covid conditions - December 28, 2022