AUD/USD is off the lows but remains vulnerable after rejection at higher levels. Escalating fears over the Omicron covid variant contagion hits the aussie. Bearish crossover and RSI keep the downside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Heads south towards 0.7050, with bear cross in play - December 14, 2021
- AUD/USD strong downtrend target 0.6722 monthly support [Video] - December 14, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends weakness after rejection at 21-EMA - December 14, 2021