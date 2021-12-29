AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, aims to reverse previous day’s pullback from monthly top. Bullish MACD, sustained bounce off 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level keep short-term buyers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Keeps rebound from 0.7200 immediate support - December 28, 2021
- BTS Members RM, Jin And Suga Test Positive For COVID-19 - December 28, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Holding above a critical support at 0.7205 - December 28, 2021