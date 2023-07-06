AUD/USD bounces off intraday low to print mild gains, pokes 50-SMA hurdle. Australia Trade Surplus widens, Exports and Imports grew in May. Clear downside break of weekly bullish channel, bearish MACD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Key SMAs prod Australia trade data-inspired rebound below 0.6670 - July 5, 2023
- AUD/USD awaits Australia trade data around 0.6650 as China woes, hawkish Fed clues lure sellers - July 5, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears move in and eye 0.6620s and a weekly 61.8% ratio - July 5, 2023