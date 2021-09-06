AUD/USD Price Analysis: Licks its wounds below 0.7450, justifies nearby support break

AUD/USD holds ground near intraday low, keeps downside break of three-day-old rising trend line. Bearish MACD signals hint at further weakness towards two-week-long channel’s support. AUD/USD remains …
