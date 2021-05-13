More downside on the cards if price breaks below the 50-hour SMA. The AUD/USD trades with modest losses in the early European session. The pair opened higher but fizzled out rather quickly to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Looks for deeper correction below the 50-hour SMA
More downside on the cards if price breaks below the 50-hour SMA. The AUD/USD trades with modest losses in the early European session. The pair opened higher but fizzled out rather quickly to the …