AUD/USD has been on the back foot as the market mood has worsened amid intensifying Sino-American tensions. China closed the US consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for Washington’s move against …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Waiting for a clear signal - July 24, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Loss of 0.71 may prove crucial, further falls eyed– Confluence Detector - July 24, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT:AUD/USD trending higher with a few cracks showing - July 23, 2020