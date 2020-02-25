The EUR/USD pair extends its recovery to its highest in over a week as fears took over. Dollar hit in the US session by plummeting equities and government bond yields. GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Major correction on the cards according to momentum divergence - February 24, 2020
- AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6600 as coronavirus fears persist - February 24, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie bouncing from 2020 lows, trading near - February 24, 2020