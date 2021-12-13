AUD/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s upside momentum, down 0.13% around 0.7160 during Monday’s Asian session. Even so, AUD/USD trades successfully past the five-week-old descending trend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Mildly offered below 0.7190 upside hurdle - December 12, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7212, Weakens Under .7182 - December 12, 2021
- Mötley Crüe, Iron Maiden Leading Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Fan Poll - December 12, 2021