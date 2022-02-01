AUD/USD consolidates RBA-linked losses, bounces off short-term SMA. Weekly resistance line, descending trend line from January 13 tests buyers. Bears keep eyes on recent lows until witnessing a daily …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off 20-SMA to reverse post-RBA losses below 0.7100 - February 1, 2022
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD erases most of RBA-led losses, US ISM Manufacturing PMI data awaited for further impetus - February 1, 2022
- Currency Buzz: AUD/USD Slumps After RBA Decides To Discontinue Bond Purchase Program - February 1, 2022