AUD/USD Price Analysis: Off falling channel support towards regaining 0.7300

AUD/USD snaps three-day downtrend, stays inside bearish chart pattern. 50% Fibonacci retracement, channel’s resistance challenge bulls ahead of 200-SMA. AUD/USD refreshes intraday high to 0.7277, up 0 …
