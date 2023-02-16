AUD/USD grinds near intraday high surrounding 0.6915 as it reverses the losses post Australian employment data release during early European morning on Thursday. In doing so, the Aussie pair portrays …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pares Aussie-employment-induced losses, H&S highlights 0.6865 support - February 15, 2023
- AUD/USD plummets below 0.6900 on downbeat Aussie inflation, employment data - February 15, 2023
- AUD/USD closes in on new yearly low - February 15, 2023