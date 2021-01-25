AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pennant breakout, bullish crossover on 1H chart point to more gains

AUD/USD jumps in sync with S&P 50 futures amid US stimulus hopes. The 1H chart confirms pennant breakout and bullish crossover. RSI firms up, holding well within the positive territory. AUD/USD found …
