AUD/USD rises to 0.7616, up 0.08% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the aussie pair takes the bids inside a bullish flag chart pattern on the hourly (1H) play. Given the recovery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Picks up bids inside bullish flag on 1H
AUD/USD rises to 0.7616, up 0.08% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the aussie pair takes the bids inside a bullish flag chart pattern on the hourly (1H) play. Given the recovery …