Only a sustained move back above the 0.7765-70 region will negate the near-term bearish outlook. The AUD/USD pair witnessed some heavy selling during the early European session and dropped to fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Plummets to over three-week lows, around 0.7675-70 region
Only a sustained move back above the 0.7765-70 region will negate the near-term bearish outlook. The AUD/USD pair witnessed some heavy selling during the early European session and dropped to fresh …