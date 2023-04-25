In a case where the AUD/USD price remains bearish past 0.6620, the 0.6600 round figure and the yearly low marked in March around 0.6560 could lure the sellers. On the flip side, the aforementioned …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Portrays bearish consolidation below 0.6700 - April 25, 2023
- AUD/USD justifies risk barometer status to drop towards 0.6650 amid sour sentiment - April 24, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Where are the bears hibernating? - April 24, 2023