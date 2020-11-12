AUD/USD has traded back and forth so far today, forming a Doji candle, a sign of indecision, for the fourth straight day. The multiple Doji candles have appeared following a near 90-degree rise from 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pullback risks mount with multiple Doji candles - November 11, 2020
- AUD/USD testing 0.73 after touching multi-month highs - November 11, 2020
- AUD/USD: Wavers below 0.7300 as covid worries combat vaccine news, stimulus hopes - November 11, 2020