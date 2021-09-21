AUD/USD attempts a recovery towards 23.6% or 38.2% Fibonacci ratios. RBA Minutes could rock the apple cart in near-term trade. From a daily perspective, the price was offered into prior lows overnight …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD ignores RBA mintues, grinds higher around 0.7250 on cautious optimism - September 20, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: RBA Minutes in focus, break of 0.7220s eyed - September 20, 2021
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA Minutes to Take Backset to Evergrande Contagion Fears - September 20, 2021