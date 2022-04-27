AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recapturing 0.7200 is critical following hotter Australian Inflation

AUD/USD is holding higher ground as Australian inflation hits 20-year highs. RBA May rate hike bets gain momentum amid a cautious market mood. Acceptance above 0.7200 is critical to cementing a …
