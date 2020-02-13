AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recovers a part of early lost ground, still in the red below mid-0.6700s

EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from elevated coronavirus …
