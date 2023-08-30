The immediate resistance level is seen at 0.6485; 0.6445 acts as the initial support level.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recovers some lost ground near 0.6470 following Australian CPI - August 30, 2023
- AUD/USD drops towards 0.6430 resistance-turned-support on downbeat Australia inflation, US macros eyed - August 29, 2023
- Australian Dollar Falls After CPI Miss; Which Way for AUD/USD, AUD/JPY? - August 29, 2023