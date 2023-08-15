However, the recently mixed headlines from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Minutes of its August monetary policy meeting and the top-tier data from Australia, as well as China, allowed the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recovery prods 0.6500 after RBA Minutes, Australia /China statistics - August 15, 2023
- AUD/USD remains below 0.6500 mark after softer Chinese macro data, seems vulnerable - August 14, 2023
- When is the RBA Minutes, Australia Wage Price Index and how could they affect AUD/USD? - August 14, 2023